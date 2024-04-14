Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

CNC stock opened at $70.73 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

