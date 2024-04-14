Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

