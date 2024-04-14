Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $353,954,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,399,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 452.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

