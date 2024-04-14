Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $392.38 and last traded at $390.10. 71,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 89,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $627.80.

Cable One Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cable One by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

