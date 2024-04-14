Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 3,794 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $881.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $830.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $609.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $926.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.