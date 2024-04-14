Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 130.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.73% and a negative net margin of 6,115.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Century Therapeutics

In related news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,725.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,509 shares of company stock worth $127,635. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

