Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Chart Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.