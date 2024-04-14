Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.5%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2,966.83 and last traded at $2,975.02. Approximately 64,646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 230,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,990.69.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.59.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,749.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2,351.91. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.