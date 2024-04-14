Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $59.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

