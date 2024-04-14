Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.48. 582,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,235,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -149.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.45.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,370,000 shares of company stock worth $277,006,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

