Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,826,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $245.75 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.15.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

