Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 41.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $245.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.19 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 234,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,014.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,539 shares of company stock worth $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

