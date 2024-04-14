Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,011,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.