Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.