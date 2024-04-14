ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

