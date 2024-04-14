Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 21.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

