Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 322,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 455,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 570,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 116,299 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

