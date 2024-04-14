Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Corning
In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Corning Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Corning Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.
About Corning
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
