Corteva’s (CTVA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

