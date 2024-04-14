Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 1.5%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.66. Approximately 972,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 644,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

