CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

