DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

