DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $136.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,892 shares of company stock worth $31,252,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

View Our Latest Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.