Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded by DA Davidson to “Buy”

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

