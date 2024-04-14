DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

