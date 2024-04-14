Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DX. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.79 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

