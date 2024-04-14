Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Cut by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $318.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $156.80 and a 12-month high of $331.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

