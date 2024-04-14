Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $216.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ECL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $197.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

