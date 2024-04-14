Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Embecta were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $590.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

