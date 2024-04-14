Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

Entegris Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

