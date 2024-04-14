EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

