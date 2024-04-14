Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Evotec has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

