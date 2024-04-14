Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,740 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,709.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $151,742.10.

On Friday, March 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 83,289 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $151,585.98.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,627 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $22,207.57.

On Monday, March 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 81,301 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $151,219.86.

On Friday, March 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 80,082 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $157,761.54.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 801,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify



Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

