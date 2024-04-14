Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of FHI opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

