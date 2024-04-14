Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,552,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 864,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after acquiring an additional 57,249 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,707 shares during the last quarter.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FDV stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

