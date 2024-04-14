Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,356,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,962,000 after buying an additional 284,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $410.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.34. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

