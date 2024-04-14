Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 143.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferrari by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $410.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.34. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

