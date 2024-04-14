Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

