Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 324 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $70.45 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.