Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.49. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MTB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.