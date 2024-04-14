Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

