Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,866 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

