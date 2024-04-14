Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VLO opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.43. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

