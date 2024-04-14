Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 1,720 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunoco

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.