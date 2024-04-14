Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $314.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.00. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.