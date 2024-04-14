Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.46. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

