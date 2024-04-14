Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,342,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,409,000 after purchasing an additional 80,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

