Financial Counselors Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.42.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

