Financial Counselors Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

