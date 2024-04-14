Financial Counselors Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,429,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 148,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

